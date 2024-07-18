FBI breaks silence on Thomas Crooks' second victim from King Charles' Firm

The FBI has just shed some light into findings associated with the assassin that attempted to kill Donald Trump.



According to The Sun, the assassin Thomas Crooks ‘scoped’ his targets and even added the British Royal Family to his list of targets.

This revelation has come as part of a revelation that FBI agents did a deep dive into Crook’s devices and the found an unnamed royal being a part of research.

Other data recovered included pictures of Trump, President Joe Biden as well as the key dates for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

For those unversed, Trump’s incident left him with a bullet through the ear and Crooks was killed during the altercation as well, when snipers fired back.

Some attendees also lost their lives during the incident while two others were left with critical injuries.