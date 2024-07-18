Kim Kardashian's therapist gives shocking therapy advice to her family

Kim Kardashian revealed some interesting advices given by her therapist to her ultra famous family.

The reality TV megastar discussed the therapist’s shocking advice to her family while dishing on her own mental health during the new episode of The Kardashians.

During the latest episode of the show, the 43-year-old Kim opened up to her sister Khloe Kardashian, saying that her therapist started to watch their show to do a little bit of homework on her.

"She said we all need therapy — especially you (Khloe),” said Kim.

After questioning whether it was 'a good idea' for Kim’s therapist to watch their reality show, Khloé agreed with the personal assessment.

Kim tried to use it as an opportunity to try to convince Khloé to seek help, and said, “I really think you need to be on this journey with me.”

She further said, pointing at camera, “Khloé might enjoy having someone help her navigate through certain situations in life.”

Moreover, talking about her own mental health, Kim said that her therapist pointed out that she thinks 'calm is her superpower.'

Kim continued to tell Khloe what her therapist said, “She thinks I am so desensitized from trauma that I am literally frozen in fight or flight.”

“She believes one time in life something happened and I remained calm and that worked for me. So I will always choose calm,” Kim said while quoting her therapist's words.

Moreover, talking further on this topic, Khloé suggested that maybe Kim being robbed at gunpoint in 2016 had something to do with the change of her attitude.

The Kardashians streams on Hulu every Thursday.

