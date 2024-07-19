Meghan Markle hisses at staff in rage till there's tears

Experts have just brought Meghan Markle’s incandescent rage in front of the public.



Royal commentator Rebecca English made these conversations come to light.

She took this trip down memory lane alongside The Daily Mail and recalled the ‘hissing’.

According to the expert, “I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn and 'hiss' at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave.”

She later also chimed in to recall a foreign trip and said, “I later saw that same — female — highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face. Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features.”