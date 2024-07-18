'The Boys' finale makes THIS major change post Trump assassination attempt

The Boys creators have taken proactive measures ahead of their Season 4 finale.



Following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, which resulted in casualties, the show's team issued a statement addressing potential viewer sensitivity.

The finale, slated to air soon, includes scenes depicting fictional political violence, a theme that now resonates more sensitively given recent tragic events.

The statement, jointly released by Prime Video, Sony Pictures TV, and the show's producers, clarified that any similarities between the fictional narrative and real-world occurrences are purely coincidental and unintentional.

It reads, "The Boys is a fictional series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

Additionally, the episode's title was changed from 'Assassination Run' to 'Season Four Finale.'

The Boys, known for its satirical take on superhero culture and societal issues, remains committed to providing entertainment while respecting sensitivities surrounding real-world events.