Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt parted ways over 'different parenting styles'?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might have just found out they were more different than one could expect.

According to new reports by PEOPLE magazine, the former couple used to have different clashes in bringing up their six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

“They had very different parenting styles,” an insider told the outlet, adding, “Brad and Angie clashed over this.”

The source also claimed that the 60-year-old Seven star, “grew up with structure and wanted more rules for” his children.

On the other hand, the 49-year-old Maleficent actress “had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age.”

However, the parents have “always [had] the same vision their kids’ futures.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who married in 2014 and were declared legally single in 2019, reportedly “wanted the kids to thrive by experiencing the world first-hand and not only learn from traditional schooling.”

Additionally, Page Six contacted representatives for Pitt as well as Jolie but have not received a response as of yet.