Donald Glover to drop his Childish Gambino stage name: 'It's not fulfilling'

The musician and actor explained why he is no longer going to be using his stage name

July 19, 2024

Donald Glover also known by his stage name ‘Childish Gambino’ is saying goodbye to his moniker.

During a recent interview with the New York Times ahead of his new album Bando Stone & the New World, the 40-year-old Community star revealed why he is gearing up to retire his stage name.

The musician told the outlet, "It really was just like, 'Oh, it’s done’.”

Glover went on to explain, "It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore."

Before releasing the mixtape Sick Boi in 2008 with his moniker of ‘Childish Gambino’, Glover released a few projects under the name ‘mc DJ’.

Moreover, in 2015 in an interview with TODAY, Glover teased dropping 'Childish Gambina' to end a period of his life.

"I want to have periods in my life," he said at the time

"I feel like Childish Gambino is a period that should come to a close. I like endings,” the Redbone performer added.

