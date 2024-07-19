 
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle yet again

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle got emotional and said he was worried he could die without ever meeting Archie and Lilibet

July 19, 2024

Meghan Markle has reportedly snubbed her father Thomas Markle on his 80th birthday despite his hopes for reconciliation with the daughter.

According to reports, Thomas celebrated his 80th birthday without Meghan as his feud with the daughter has reached its six-year mark.

He lives in Rosarito, Mexico, 250 miles from Meghan and Harry’s Montecito mansion.

Last month, while speaking to the Daily Mail, Thomas had said: "I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won't be in touch. I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage."

He had also begged Meghan to end their feud in time for his 80th birthday.

Thomas said, "I wish we could have worked this situation out. I was always ready and willing to do that."

Emotional Thomas Markle also revealed he was worried he could die without ever meeting his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

