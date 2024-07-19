 
Geo News

Cardi B makes shocking allegations against Joe Budden

Cardi B is set to release sophomore album this year

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Cardi B makes shocking allegations against Joe Budden

Cardi B made shocking allegations against Joe Budden ahead of her anticipated sophomore album.

The Up rapper bashed Budden during a Twitter Spaces session on Thursday afternoon.

It all started when the rapper-turned-podcaster on a recent podcast predicted that Cardi B is not going to release another album in her career, pointing out that her last album Invasion of Privacy was released in 2018, which was six years ago.

Cardi B did not receive his criticism on her project really well and decided to school him.

Slamming Budden in a rant on X (formerly Twitter), she said that he has never said anything positive about her work.

She also accused him of receiving a lap dance from her and of drug use. "I don't understand why I keep being targeted by this man," Cardi said.

She urged Budden to stop bothering her, saying, "You criticize my single, my personal life, everything I do."

Cardi B then went on to tell Budden to ‘stop being a hater’.

She said, “You always find a reason to hate on someone’s success. That's just wrong."

Following Cardi’s 'Twitter Spaces' rant, Budden in response denied allegations of cocaine use and ever getting a lap dance from her.

Prince Harry becoming tone deaf day by day
Prince Harry becoming tone deaf day by day
Maria Sharapova sends love to Princess Beatrice on 4th wedding anniversary
Maria Sharapova sends love to Princess Beatrice on 4th wedding anniversary
Meghan Markle's becoming an agent of poison with no remorse
Meghan Markle's becoming an agent of poison with no remorse
Canada honours King Charles
Canada honours King Charles
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle yet again video
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle yet again
Kanye West lands in another legal trouble
Kanye West lands in another legal trouble
King Charles receives Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Blenheim Palace
King Charles receives Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Blenheim Palace
Meghan Markle made huge sacrifice to marry Prince Harry
Meghan Markle made huge sacrifice to marry Prince Harry