Cardi B makes shocking allegations against Joe Budden

Cardi B made shocking allegations against Joe Budden ahead of her anticipated sophomore album.



The Up rapper bashed Budden during a Twitter Spaces session on Thursday afternoon.

It all started when the rapper-turned-podcaster on a recent podcast predicted that Cardi B is not going to release another album in her career, pointing out that her last album Invasion of Privacy was released in 2018, which was six years ago.

Cardi B did not receive his criticism on her project really well and decided to school him.

Slamming Budden in a rant on X (formerly Twitter), she said that he has never said anything positive about her work.



She also accused him of receiving a lap dance from her and of drug use. "I don't understand why I keep being targeted by this man," Cardi said.

She urged Budden to stop bothering her, saying, "You criticize my single, my personal life, everything I do."

Cardi B then went on to tell Budden to ‘stop being a hater’.

She said, “You always find a reason to hate on someone’s success. That's just wrong."

Following Cardi’s 'Twitter Spaces' rant, Budden in response denied allegations of cocaine use and ever getting a lap dance from her.