Ellen DeGeneres lands in hot water with latest lawsuit

Ellen DeGeneres accused in latest lawsuit of collision

Ellen DeGeneres has just been hit by a new lawsuit.

The TV personality has been accused of causing a 2023 collision in California, with court documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine, stating, a woman is claiming that on October 16, 2023.

It is alleged that Ellen ignored a stop sign while driving in Santa Barbara County, and as a result, “t-boned” the woman's car.

According to the lawsuit, the “intersection [where the incident occurred] is controlled by stop signs in all directions.”

The plaintiff also claims that she stopped for her stop sign and “made sure there were no other vehicles” present before driving forward; however, the former talk show host allegedly “suddenly and without any warning” collided into her vehicle and “t-boned” her, thus causing injury to the plaintiff.

“Ellen DeGeneres entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign,” the lawsuit further stated.

The lawsuit also accuses the comedian of displaying “negligent conduct [that] fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person,” adding that Ellen “negligently caused, or contributed to causing plaintiff's vehicle to be collided with by the defendants' vehicle.”

Additionally, the woman has also claimed that she suffered “multiple serious personal injuries and damages” as well as wage loss and accrued hospital and medical expenses, among other costs, as well as “loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and anxiety.”

Ellen DeGeneres is being sued by the plaintiff for general negligence and an undisclosed amount of compensation for damages.