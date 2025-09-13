Rolling Stones new album gets exciting update

Rolling Stones reveal they are ‘nearly done' with latest album

The Rolling Stones just revealed they are "nearly done" working on a new album.

The legendary band released their 24th studio LP Hackney Diamonds in 2023 and while fans had to wait 18 years since the release of A Bigger Bang in 2005 for new material, it seems the wait won’t be as long this time as guitarist Keith Richards' son Marlon Richards has revealed they have been working rather hard in the studio.

Speaking to the new Rolling Stones edition of Record Collector magazine, the actor-and-producer said of the band: “They’re in town right now, recording.”

“They’re in Chiswick [West London] or somewhere like that; I think they’re nearly done. They still maintain these ridiculous hours: after lunch until, like, two in the morning. I’d rather be somewhere else at that time of night! Unless you’re in it, it’s pretty boring,” he mentioned.

When he was asked what were the Rolling Stones working on specifically, Marlon answered, “I guess an album – they have enough left over from the last one."

The band won the Grammy Award this year for Best Rock Album over which he mentioned that the recognition got the Brown Sugar rockers working again.

“They gave them a Grammy, so now they’re all hyped up on that: ‘Oh, yeah – we can do another one like that! We’ve got more like that if you want…’. I think they’re doing the follow-up,” Marlon Richards, the son of Keith Richards concluded.