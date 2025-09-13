Benedict Cumberbatch reveals secret for maintaining privacy on outing

Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his strategy for staying away from public radar.

While appearing for an interview on Dish podcast, the Holllywood actor candidly discussed how he enjoys outings with family while maintaining a distance from fans’ attention.

“I think, to be honest, when it comes to this sort of thing, or a premiere or just, you know, being in a theatre or something, you're in a theatre, that's the natural habitat of an actor, even if you're the other side of it-and in the audience, and I don't bother disguising myself,” he said.

Sharing his tactics, the Doctor Strange actor told the outlet, "With my family, I try to [disguise myself] because I do not want the attention drawn on them. I want them to have the right to their privacy-and their time.”

"But apart from that, I just have to own it. It takes an effort though. It's very weird walking into a room and everyone - well, a lot of people might recognise you, you don't know anyone," he explained.

For those unversed, Benedict Cumberbatch shares three sons, Christopher Carlton, Hal Auden, and Finn, with his wife Sophie Hunter, with whom he tied the knot on February 14, 2015.

Additionally, the 49-year-old actor shared that his favourite festival is Halloween because he can blend in with a costume.

Recalling a hilarious anecdote of last Halloween, he said, "My favourite is Halloween. I went as [Star Wars character] Chewbacca last year and it was just great."

He continued, “I was dancing along to the music that a Michael Jackson impersonator was playing, but I couldn't really see where I was."

"The Michael Jackson impersonator was getting really angry 'cause I was sort of coming towards his cardboard, and people were turning from focusing on him to dancing Chewbacca there," the actor added.

"And, and he was apparently going: 'Hee hee! Hee hee!' Somewhere someone might have that on-the- t'interweb,'' Benedict Cumberbatch concluded.