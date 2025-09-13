Taylor Swift's going to testify in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal proceedings?

Taylor Swift will be deposed in Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively’s legal battle?

Taylor Swift will not be deposed in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s federal lawsuit.

On Friday, the United State Judge, Lewis Liman, has rejected Baldoni’s request for an extension to depose Taylor Swift in It Ends with Us legal battle.

As per his ruling, the Judge’s statement began as, “Demonstrated good cause for their requested extension."

"The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift’s preexisting professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025,” he added in the statement.

Referring to Baldoni’s production company, it continued, “The Wayfarer Parties have provided no discussion of when they began attempting to schedule the deposition. Discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months.”

Recalling the legal team of Baldoni’s earlier request in May for Swift to give a deposition, "They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift."

“Thus, at most, the Wayfarer Parties have demonstrated that scheduling the deposition now presents logistical difficulties; that does not answer the question of why the deposition ‘could not have been conducted earlier,’” it concluded.

Earlier on Friday, the 14-times Grammy winner’s lawyer, J. Douglas Baldridge, submitted a letter in a court, which read as, “Since the inception of this matter we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this action.”

“Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition.We advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes,” the letter concluded.

Blake Lively’s case against It Ends with Us co-star, will be heard in March 2026.