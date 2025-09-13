Bowen Yang describes 'SNL' as 'launching pad'

Bowen Yang gets candid about 'Saturday Night Live'

Several stars have come and gone from Saturday Night Live, NBC's hit late-night sketch comedy. Similarly, Bowen Yang, one of the co-stars, made this point to explain the show's significance.



While sharing that the series creator, Lorne Michaels, was the reason he did not quit, he also shed light on the show being a "launching pad" for many of his co-stars who left.

“What I've always thought, what I think everybody knows, is that SNL is this boot camp, and that implies that there is a next phase you train for something else. It's always a transitional place, and I think it is always a launching pad,” the Wicked star shares in an interview with People.

He continues, “Even for people who stay on the show, like Kenan [Thompson], let's say, he has still used that show to help expand his possibilities."

"I think that's going to be true for all of the people who aren't coming back. I'm so excited to see what they do. I'm excited for the new cast.”

“I let that go, and I think it served me well. I like having no road map. If there's any place to do that, it's SNL, where it's week to week."

"Sometimes you're up for the challenge. Sometimes you show up even if you aren't, and that's kind of what makes interesting things happen,” Bowen concludes.

Saturday Night Live's Season 51 is set to air on October 4.