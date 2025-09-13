'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes marks beau Kelsea Ballerini's 32nd birthday

Chase Stokes celebrates Kelsea Ballerini's 32nd birthday

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are proving their romance is still going strong as they ring in another year together.

On Friday, the Outer Banks actor, 32, celebrated Ballerini’s 32nd birthday with a sweet Instagram carousel highlighting memories from their relationship.

“Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I’d say I’m lookin’ forward to more of this. Happy birthday, my love,” Stokes captioned the post.

The carousel featured a Knicks game courtside shot, a laughing selfie, and a silly-face snap. Other images showed Ballerini on a jet, playing guitar as Stokes watched, posing by a sign, using Easy Cheese, cuddling her dogs, and relaxing outdoors.

Stokes and Ballerini first sparked dating rumors in January 2023 when he posted a cuddly photo of them at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

They confirmed their relationship that April by walking their first red carpet together at the 2023 CMT Awards.

In September 2024, Stokes told People Magazine that the couple never goes more than three weeks without seeing each other.