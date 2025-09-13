 
Geo News

'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes marks beau Kelsea Ballerini's 32nd birthday

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini first sparked dating rumours when the 'Outer Banks' actress posted a cuddly photo together in January 2023

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Chase Stokes celebrates Kelsea Ballerinis 32nd birthday
Chase Stokes celebrates Kelsea Ballerini's 32nd birthday

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are proving their romance is still going strong as they ring in another year together.

On Friday, the Outer Banks actor, 32, celebrated Ballerini’s 32nd birthday with a sweet Instagram carousel highlighting memories from their relationship.

“Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I’d say I’m lookin’ forward to more of this. Happy birthday, my love,” Stokes captioned the post.

The carousel featured a Knicks game courtside shot, a laughing selfie, and a silly-face snap. Other images showed Ballerini on a jet, playing guitar as Stokes watched, posing by a sign, using Easy Cheese, cuddling her dogs, and relaxing outdoors.

Stokes and Ballerini first sparked dating rumors in January 2023 when he posted a cuddly photo of them at the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 

They confirmed their relationship that April by walking their first red carpet together at the 2023 CMT Awards.

In September 2024, Stokes told People Magazine that the couple never goes more than three weeks without seeing each other.

Taylor Swift's going to testify in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal proceedings?
Taylor Swift's going to testify in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal proceedings?
Louis Partridge reveals how he feels about being known as Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend
Louis Partridge reveals how he feels about being known as Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend
Ellen DeGeneres lands in hot water with latest lawsuit
Ellen DeGeneres lands in hot water with latest lawsuit
Bowen Yang reveals shocking fact about his fate in ‘SNL'
Bowen Yang reveals shocking fact about his fate in ‘SNL'
Massachusetts songwriter shares experience of co-writing song with Taylor Swift
Massachusetts songwriter shares experience of co-writing song with Taylor Swift
Inside Harry Connick Jr.'s family life with daughters Georgia, Kate and Charlotte
Inside Harry Connick Jr.'s family life with daughters Georgia, Kate and Charlotte
Akon suffers hugs blow before 29th wedding anniversary
Akon suffers hugs blow before 29th wedding anniversary
Ethan Hawke breaks silence on Graham Greene's death: 'It broke my heart'
Ethan Hawke breaks silence on Graham Greene's death: 'It broke my heart'