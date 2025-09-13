Louis Partridge reflects on relationship with Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Partridge raves about girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Partridge says he’s proud to be known as Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend.

The Enola Holmes star, 22, who first sparked romance rumours with Rodrigo, 22, in October 2023, got candid about their romance in a Friday interview with Variety.

Partridge told the outlet that he feels no shame in being best known as the Grammy winner's boyfriend. “I can handle that."

The House of Guinness actor also reacted to the title "Mr. Olivia Rodrigo" he's been given by the pop star's fans, saying he has had it for “a while now."

"I’m very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world.”

He also reflected on watching Rodrigo headline the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, where she surprised him with an onstage shoutout.

Partridge admitted the moment floored him as while introducing So American, she told the crowd she wrote it while “falling in love with this boy from London,” according to Parade.

“I didn’t know [the shoutout] was coming, but it was such a treat and a joy.”

The British actor also later praised her performance on Instagram following the onstage tribute from Rodrigo.

“I hope you caught Olivia’s show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale. She worked her ass off for it and couldn’t be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry.”