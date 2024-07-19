Stray Kids' new music video delights ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' fans

Stray Kids has delighted the fans of Deadpool & Wolverine with it's recently released music video for their new single.

Titled as Chk Chk Boom, the video movie stars the movies' lead actors, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

In the highly anticipated video, Jackman and Reynolds could be seen playing their Marvel characters, Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively.

The Deadpool star also co-anchored a cable news network program with his Marvel co-star in the music video.

Between the comedic skits, the music band performed their new single on rooftop sets and along the city streets.

The song Chk Chk Boom is the lead single of Stray Kids’ new mini-album titled ATE, which was also released today.

The mini-album is Stray Kids’ second release of 2024, following their English single Lose My Breath with Charlie Puth.

Moreover, the boyband have also announced an upcoming tour dominATE which will start in 2024 and expected to continue till 2025.

The tour will take place in Asia, Europe, North America and more.

Stray Kids are also set to contribute an original song called Slash to Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2024.