 
Geo News

Kesha showcases gratitude over positive responses from latest single

Kesha grateful for the positive response she received from latest single

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Kesha grateful for the positive response she received from latest single 

Kesha was filled with 'gratitude' over the feedback she received from her latest single.

The 37-year-old singer, who was recently spotted during a West Hollywood shopping spree, unveiled Joyride on July 4 and is delighted that people responded so well to the track as it represents her finding her freedom.

According to Daily Mail, It came six months after her decade-long legal battle with producer Dr. Luke came to end.

It is pertinent to mention that the song stands as the first offering from her own Kesha Records after the singer left her previous label Kemosabe in December.

When Kesha was asked about the response to Joyride she told Forbes, “Like the most gratitude, happiness - I feel free for the first time since I was 18 years old and I so appreciate every single person that has streamed it, and I love the videos that are being made.”

The We R Who We R hitmaker began at length by admitting that she spent almost 10 years in litigation and millions of dollars in legal fees and this joy has been “hard-fought” therefore, she loves that people are ready to “joyride” with her.

Furthermore, as per the reports by Daily Mail, back in October 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke, that included numerous allegations including sexual harassment, sex-based hate crime and employment discrimination.

It is important to mention that the singer and producer has filed a number of lawsuits back and forth until they finally came to a settlement in June. 

Ellen DeGeneres claims she 'wasn't the monster' in toxic workplace scandal
Ellen DeGeneres claims she 'wasn't the monster' in toxic workplace scandal
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's preparations for baby arrival revealed
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's preparations for baby arrival revealed
Princess Charlene continues to support husband Prince Albert video
Princess Charlene continues to support husband Prince Albert
Armie Hammer breaks silence on branding ex Paige Lorenze with knife
Armie Hammer breaks silence on branding ex Paige Lorenze with knife
Inside Jennifer Lopez's solo anniversary outing in new Hamptons hotspot
Inside Jennifer Lopez's solo anniversary outing in new Hamptons hotspot
King Charles finally gives up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feud video
King Charles finally gives up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feud
Kesha hints at relationship status with new move
Kesha hints at relationship status with new move
Aespa's 'Armageddon' sets new records on Billboard
Aespa's 'Armageddon' sets new records on Billboard