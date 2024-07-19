 
Princess Charlene continues to support husband Prince Albert

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have been spotted together on several outings recently

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Princess Charlene continued to extend her support to husband Prince Albert of Monaco amid rumours of their rift.

Prince Albert visited the exhibition “La flamme Olympique au fil des temps” in Monaco where he was supported by Princess Charlene.

The exhibition showcases the history and evolution of the Olympic flame over the years, presenting a fascinating journey through the Olympic tradition.

Later, taking to Instagram, the palace shared photos of the royal couple saying, “Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have inaugurated the exhibition ‘la flamme Olympique au fil du temps’ which lists the Olympic torches from the private collection of His Majesty Prince Albert II of Monaco.

“The unprecedented scenery of this work will allow visitors to travel back in time and discover the stylistic evolution of torches throughout the Olympics.”

Princess Charlene has been spotted with Prince Albert on several outings leading up to the major sporting event recently.

They also posed during the presentation of Monaco's Olympic team on 27 June.

