Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's preparations for baby arrival revealed

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child together

Margot Robbie is designing the dream nursery for her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley.

Margot and Tom are educating themselves about baby care and preparing to become parents, per a source.

The duo "are reading up on everything, like what to expect, and how to prepare, and what to have in place before the baby arrives.”

A tipster told Life & Style that the Barbie star is "working with a designer" for the baby’s nursery.

"Having kids is something Margot and Tom have talked about and wanted. But they waited eight years to start a fami­ly because she had a lot of things she wanted to accomplish first," the mole explained.

They added: "They are so excited!"

The Babylon star revealed her pregnancy on July 7 when she was spotted out and about with Tom. The duo were seen again when they attended Wimbledon on Friday, July 12.

The spouses also produce movies together via their production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Tom previously talked about how seamlessly the duo transition between spouses and business partners.

"We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off," he told The London Times. "It’s all become one thing."