Lady Deadpool, Dafne Keen surprises in final 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer

Marvel Studios has dropped the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine as the film's release date approaches.



On Friday, the final trailer unveil two major surprises for fans, just a week before film's release.

Firstly, it showcases Lady Deadpool in her full costume for the first time, sparking speculation about which actress might be behind the mask—potential candidates include Blake Lively or Taylor Swift.

Secondly, revealing Dafne Keen's return as X-23, who starred as the young mutant in Logan opposite Hugh Jackman.

Although Jackman has previously stated that he is portraying a different version of Wolverine from the one in Logan, Keen’s inclusion was unexpected and exciting for fans.

Keen had previously stated she would not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, expressing "It would have been amazing to be part of it, but I’ll just go watch it as a fan, to see my old buddy in it."

However, she later admitted in an interview that she was thrilled to be asked back, even recounting, "I dropped my phone in the bath. I had to put it in rice; it was a whole thing. I was a bit freaked out. I was like, ‘I will have forgotten how to play her. She’s not in me anymore."

Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is scheduled to release on July 26.