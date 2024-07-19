 
Geo News

Kevin Hart shares hilarious story with roommate Jason Segel

The actor and comedian learned a writing habit from his costar Jason Segel

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Kevin Hart shares hilarious story with roommate Jason Segel
Kevin Hart shares hilarious story with roommate Jason Segel

Kevin Hart recalled the time living with his former roommate Jason Segel.

In a recent episode of his Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, the 45-year-old comedian sat down with Judd Apatow and reminisced about the time of their early career days.

During the conversation, Hart brought up the topic of when Apatow made him and Segel live together while they were working for North Hollywood.

Hart recalled an unusual habit of segal for him is writing every day on his huge Mac on a writing software Final Draft.

He told Hart, " 'If you're trying to write, Kev, you gotta get Final Draft.' "

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor replied, "I didn't have a computer, Judd,"

He continued to say while laughing. "I had no place to put it. I spent $300-something dollars on Final Draft, and I came home, and I was like, 'Jason, so I got it.' Like, 'What do I do now? Do I set it up on your computer?' "

While remembering, he also revealed that one time Segal told him that Hart had to buy his own machine.

Hart said, "I had to go buy a Dell and, without knowing, I just used to start writing s---."

"I didn't know what the f--- I was writing, but I was writing it, because Jason was doing it. And Seth [Rogen] was doing it. And they were doing it because you were doing it," he told Apatow.

"So naturally, I got into the habit early on of creating, because I was in an environment where that's all they did," the Lift actor added.

Bella Hadid snubbed from latest gig for THIS reason
Bella Hadid snubbed from latest gig for THIS reason
Kevin Costner goes against his words after 'Horizon' flop?
Kevin Costner goes against his words after 'Horizon' flop?
'Audacious' Anna Faris reminisces working with Matthew Perry during 'Friends'
'Audacious' Anna Faris reminisces working with Matthew Perry during 'Friends'
Dafne Keen on returning as X-23 in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Dafne Keen on returning as X-23 in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Post Malone reflects on THIS sentimental moment in latest song 'Yours'
Post Malone reflects on THIS sentimental moment in latest song 'Yours'
Ben Affleck warns ‘disheartened' daughter Violet over pro mask speech
Ben Affleck warns ‘disheartened' daughter Violet over pro mask speech
Mel B expresses she is 'nervous and excited' over honorary doctorate
Mel B expresses she is 'nervous and excited' over honorary doctorate
Why Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's divorce is still ongoing after 8 years? video
Why Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's divorce is still ongoing after 8 years?