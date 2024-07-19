Kevin Hart shares hilarious story with roommate Jason Segel

Kevin Hart recalled the time living with his former roommate Jason Segel.



In a recent episode of his Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, the 45-year-old comedian sat down with Judd Apatow and reminisced about the time of their early career days.

During the conversation, Hart brought up the topic of when Apatow made him and Segel live together while they were working for North Hollywood.

Hart recalled an unusual habit of segal for him is writing every day on his huge Mac on a writing software Final Draft.

He told Hart, " 'If you're trying to write, Kev, you gotta get Final Draft.' "

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor replied, "I didn't have a computer, Judd,"

He continued to say while laughing. "I had no place to put it. I spent $300-something dollars on Final Draft, and I came home, and I was like, 'Jason, so I got it.' Like, 'What do I do now? Do I set it up on your computer?' "

While remembering, he also revealed that one time Segal told him that Hart had to buy his own machine.

Hart said, "I had to go buy a Dell and, without knowing, I just used to start writing s---."

"I didn't know what the f--- I was writing, but I was writing it, because Jason was doing it. And Seth [Rogen] was doing it. And they were doing it because you were doing it," he told Apatow.

"So naturally, I got into the habit early on of creating, because I was in an environment where that's all they did," the Lift actor added.