Zach Bryan makes fan's dream come true during latest tour concert

Zach Bryan just made a core memory for one of his fans!

That particular person surely made one of the best memories of their life as the singer called them onstage during his show for a performance of his track, Heading South, on July 17.

A video of the moment was shared on TikTok and was captioned "Thank you Zb." In it, the fan and the singer could be seen swapping spots and alternating verses.

"POV Zach Bryan invites you to play Heading South at Gillette Stadium," the voiceover in the video stated.

The 28-year-old music star has also seen other unforeseen things happen during his current Quittin’ Time Tour that has numerous other shows scheduled and is to close off in Brooklyn, New York in December.

In one such moment, Bryan revealed that a huge spider crawled onto him during his show in Columbus, Ohio last month.

“Guys a whole a** spider climbed on me during my set last night and I stopped mid set to swat it off of me,” he shared on X along with a video of the moment.

Bryan had to stop his performance midway to get rid of it, and returned to the mic laughing as he told concert-goers, “There was a spider on me. I’m really sorry, you guys.”