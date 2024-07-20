Shiloh Jolie runs newspaper ad to drop Brad Pitt's surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is determined to drop ‘Pitt’ from her last name.

The 18-year-old is in the process of changing her surname as she officially filed for th procedure in the month of May.

As per reports, Shiloh has published an ad in the Los Angeles Times to make an announcement that she is changing her name to "Shiloh Jolie” only.

According to California law this is one of the necessary steps that the judge will only approve the petition to change someone’s name after the person has published the legal forms in a newspaper for a month.

Previously, a source close to Pitt revealed to People magazine that he was upset about the change.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," the source told the outlet.

"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."

Insider also noted that he is happy with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon but the separation from his children ‘pains him’.