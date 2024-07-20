 
Geo News

Kate Hudson reveals surprising trait she shares with Matthew McConaughey

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey filmed ' Fool’s Gold' and 'How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days'

By
Web Desk
|

July 20, 2024

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey filmed Fool’s Gold and How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey filmed ' Fool’s Gold' and 'How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days'

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey share a surprising trait, and the actress has admitted to it recently.

Hudson, who starred opposite Matthew McConaughey in Fool’s Gold and How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, was asked if the urban legend about the actor not using a deodorant is true.

During her appearance on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked, “Was that old urban legend true that you forced Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant while filming Fool’s Gold?”

“No. He doesn’t wear deodorant — and by the way, I don’t either,” Hudson revealed.

“We’re au naturels,” she added with a laugh.

She added that she could smell the former Sexiest Man Alive “from a mile [away]," adding "they got so close" while working together.

McConaughey has himself previously admitted that he doesn’t use deodorant, sharing that Hudson “always” asked him to use salt rock on set, but he never did.

Another costar of the Interstellar star, Yvette Nicole Brown, also shared her thoughts on his natural scent.

"I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn't have an odor. So my first thought is, 'I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right,' " she said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2021.

"He did not have an odor. He smells like granola and good living," she added. "He has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him and it's not musty or crazy."

Ariana Grande takes major towards South Korean entertainment industry
Ariana Grande takes major towards South Korean entertainment industry
Meghan Markle's ‘shocking' betrayal to Thomas Markle exposed video
Meghan Markle's ‘shocking' betrayal to Thomas Markle exposed
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid fresh blow to Prince Harry video
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid fresh blow to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' co-stars 'insulted' by her new request
Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' co-stars 'insulted' by her new request
Prince William delights Kate Middleton after 'stark warning' video
Prince William delights Kate Middleton after 'stark warning'
Kate Middleton takes big decision about Louis after Wimbledon appearance
Kate Middleton takes big decision about Louis after Wimbledon appearance
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William private marital spats
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William private marital spats
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's statement video
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's statement