Reese Witherspoon pays heartfelt tribute to Bob Newhart post his death

Reese Witherspoon posted an emotional and heartfelt tribute to Bob Newhart after his death at the age 94 on Thursday.

The Oscar winner took to her Instagram on Friday to honor her late Legally Blonde 2 costar, who played Sid Post opposite Witherspoon's Elle Woods.

The Morning Show star began at length by admitting, “To say I was a fan of Bob Newhart was an understatement… I watched the Newhart show every week and laughed so hard every time Bob gave his signature slow deadpan delivery of lines. Even his silence was funny. His reaction said everything the audience was thinking. I will miss his kindness and his humor... and his love for a great comedy bit.”



It is pertinent to mention that Reese concluded by saying that she feels lucky that she got to share the screen with such a "legend" and thanked him for making her laugh for so many years.

As per Daily Mail’s reports, Reese's heartwarming message follows a number of Hollywood stars paying tribute to the late comedian, including Alec Baldwin and The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik.

Furthermore, Bob's family also paid tribute in a heartfelt Facebook post, by writing, ”Our father passed away this morning surrounded by all our family. We feel blessed that he is reunited with our mom and all of his friends waiting for him.”

As far as Newhart's family is concerned, his wife Virginia 'Ginnie' Newhart passed away in 2023 after 60 years of marriage while the couple shared four children, Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy, and Robert.