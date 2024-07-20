Photo: Anne Hathaway giving Disney tough time for Devil Wears Prada return: Report

Anne Hathaway seemingly will not return to the Devil Wears Prada franchise just for a cameo.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Disney is developing a sequel to the hit 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

However, as per the new findings of Life & Style, the Princess Diaries alum has two big conditions to guarantee her return to the premise.

A tipster recently revealed on the matter, “Disney is intent on reuniting Anne, Meryl Steep and Emily Blunt but they’re going to find that Anne is going to be the hold-out.”

“Because she simply holds this property to a very high standard and because she needs to be compensated properly as the only true romantic comedy specialist in the cast,” the source also explained.

The insider also mentioned that the movie’s success held a pivotal role in Anne’s career, and so she does wants to preserve her legacy.

The source stated, “The original Prada changed Anne’s life and redefined her career, and Anne proved this year that she’s still one of the biggest names in the rom-com world with her Amazon smash The Idea of You.”

They claimed, “But Anne has also been down the road with talks about a DWP sequel a couple of times now and she hasn’t enjoyed that process one bit.”

It is pertinent to mention here that at a previous chat with V Magazine, Anne was asked about the possibility of the second installment of Devil Wears Prada, to which she responded, "Probably not.”

Conclusively, the source added, “In other words, she’s not going to just smile and take a million dollars for an extended cameo – the part needs to be substantial and the paycheck needs to be in the eight-figure range.”