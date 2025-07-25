Madelaine Petsch recalls most scary scene of 'The Stranger: Chapter 1'

Madelaine Petsch reveals shocking filming experience of 'The Stranger: Chapter 1'

Madelaine Petsch has opened up about the "most terrifying" scene of The Stranger: Chapter 1.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Riverdale actress candidly discussed her experience of filming the movie.

"In movie 1, when the ax goes through the door, that's not effects, that's practical," the 30-year-old actress told the outlet.

Recalling filming the horrible scene, she continued, "Watching them digest watching me digest, like, 'Your head's going to be here, just don't move it, and the ax is going to go through the door."

"I had so much faith in [Vladimir Orlov], our stunt coordinator. I probably should have been like, 'No,' but I was like, 'Yeah, for sure! thats totally fine!'"

"I probably should have thought harder to save my own life. That actually tells you what my survival skills would be like as a human being, like, 'Hit me in the head with an ax, whatever!'" the Hollywood actress added.

The Stranger: Chapter 2 story revolves around Petsch's on-screen character Maya, a survivor of chapter 1, as she navigates the aftermath of the violence and uncovers a deeper mystery about the masked killer.

Before concluding, Madelaine Petsch shared, "I think it's exciting for fans that loved the original 2008 Bryan Bertino version."

"We had to make the first movie similar to that film just to create a launchpad into the craziness that will ensue for movies 2 and 3."

The Stranger: Chapter 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 26, 2025.