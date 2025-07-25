Kelly Osbourne breaks silence on dad Ozzy Osbourne's death

Kelly Osbourne pays emotional tribute to late dad Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne is paying homage to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, with touching lyrics.

Two days after the legendary singer's demise, Kelly honoured him by quoting lyrics from their 2003 duet Changes.

"I feel unhappy I am so sad," Kelly, 40, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday. "I lost the best friend I ever had."

The original version of Changes, co-written by Ozzy and his Black Sabbath bandmates, was released in 1972. Decades later, in 2003, he and Kelly recorded a revised duet that reflected on their personal journey.

The duet became a No. 1 hit in the UK, making them only the second father-daughter duo to top the British charts, following Frank and Nancy Sinatra in 1967.

At the time of death, Ozzy's family released a statement signed by Kelly, her mother Sharon, her brothers Louis and Jack, and her sister Aimee.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement read.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Just weeks before his death, Ozzy witnessed his daughter Kelly getting engaged to Slipknot keyboardist Sid Wilson, with whom Kelly welcomed their son Sidney in 2022.

A video of the moment from Ozzy's final concert with Black Sabbath on July 5 was shared to Instagram showed Wilson, 48, backstage with his longtime love and her parents, telling her, "Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world," before Ozzy jokingly interjected, "F*** off, you’re not marrying my daughter."

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was a father to six children: Jessica and Louis with ex-wife Thelma Riley; adopted son Elliot from a prior relationship; and Aimee, Kelly, and Jack with longtime wife Sharon, whom he was married to for over 40 years.

The Osbournes star was battling Parkinson’s disease in his final years following his 2020 diagnosis.