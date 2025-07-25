Nick Jonas reflects on life-altering diabetes diagnosis: 'I had no idea'

Nick Jonas opens up about a turning point in his health journey

Nick Jonas has opened up about a turning point in his life, revealing he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was just 13.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Penn Badgley's podcast, Podcrushed, Nick shared how his health began to decline during the Jonas Brothers' school tour in 2006.

“I started losing a ton of weight and you know, drinking a ton of water, use the bathroom all the time, all the signs now that I know are symptoms of type 1 diabetes,” said Nick.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband added that he didn’t know what was happening to him.

“I had no idea. I just knew that I wasn't feeling well and was losing all this weight,” he said. “it's actually a testament to the lack of information and awareness there was around type 1 at this time.”

Nick revealed to host Penn that he and Joe Jonas visited a place in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to relax, where his brother noticed how drastically thin he had become.

“He was sort of like chaperoning me. We went to the pool one day and he saw my back and called my parents and said, ‘You know, something's really wrong. You have to get down here,’” explained Nick.

“Normal glucose should be between 70 to 120 for a person not living with type 1 diabetes… Mine was like north of 900, which is obviously very high,” he added.