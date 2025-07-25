Vanessa Kirby talks pregnancy journey while filming 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Vanessa Kirby gets honest about filming experience of 'Avengers: Doomsday

Vanessa Kirby has opened up about her experience of filming the highly anticipated movie, Avengers: Doomsday, while being pregnant.

On a recent episode of Happy Sad Confused, the Hollywood actress candidly shared how she was supported during pregnancy while filming on set.

"As you know, I'm pregnant and it's been the coolest thing to be shooting an Avengers movie while pregnant,” the Mission Impossible-Fallout actress said.

Showing gratitude to the supportive team, she continued, “They've been utterly amazing. The Russos and Kevin and the whole team. It's been very cool to do that."

Recently, during her interview with Late Night with Seth Meyer, Kirby discussed the difference between having a real baby bump and a fake baby bump.

Recalling creating fake baby bumps for her onscreen character as Invisible Queen in Fantastic Four: First Step, she said, "Essentially, the fake belly is like a foam thing. When it's a foam, it feels very light and a bit silly. So I kept saying to Flick, who looks after my costume, 'I want more. It needs to be heavier.' "

"So we would try all these different things and eventually she kind of put heavy rice packets in the belly and it got so heavy, [and] I got really bad backache.

"And actually it's nothing like this. This is ... way lighter. So, I gave myself a backache for no reason at all," the 27-year-old actress added before signing off.

In May 2025, she shared the good news with her fans that she is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend lacrosse player Paul Rabil by posting a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram account.

"Some news...life’s greatest adventure is beginning soon," Vanessa Kirby wrote a caption alongside the picture. "We’re very grateful for your love and support. Especially the advice. Mum’s a superhero. I’m just really lucky."