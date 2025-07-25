Matty Healy's mom takes brutal swipe at Taylor Swift

Matty Healy's mom shares real feeling for Taylor Swift

Denise Welch, mother of Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy, targeted the iconic singer in her recent appearance.

In an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Denise made some eyebrow-raising remarks about the popstar.

The 67-year-old English actress and TV personality was asked about her reaction to Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, which many fans believe includes songs about singer's brief romance with Healy, frontman of The 1975.

When pressed by Cohen, Welch joked, “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

Her comment triggered gasps from the audience, but Welch quickly tried to walk it back. “Not that I have anything against her at all!” she insisted. “It was just — it was tricky.”

Welch didn’t stop there. She went on to suggest that Swift’s fans, known for their fierce loyalty, often stifle criticism.

“Listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it."

Later in the conversation, Welch shared that, Healy was “very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella.”

"So, we've moved on."

For those unversed, Swift and Healy’s relationship in 2023 was very short lived, but they were friends since years.