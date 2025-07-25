Zac Brown engaged to jewelry designer Kendra Scott

Zac Brown, Kendra Scott take their relationship to next level

Zac Brown is engaged to jewelry designer Kendra Scott, as per People magazine.

"We are so happy and grateful that we found each other," the couple told the outlet.

For those unversed, Zac and Kendra publicly hard-launched their relationship at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas in May.

An insider spilled to the outlet at the time that the two had been dating for several months.

"They were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love," the source said. "They are head over heels and have become inseparable."

The Knee Deep hitmaker and jewelry designer were also spotted attending the country artist Jamey Johnson's wedding together in May.

Zac recently announced a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas for December.

"Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere Las Vegas is a dream come true. It’s my masterpiece so far," the lead singer of the Zac Brown Band penned on his Instagram.

"This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am," he added.