Beyoncé set to close Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé is all set to wraps up Cowboy Carter Tour with major finale in Las Vegas

July 25, 2025

Beyoncé is set to bring her Cowboy Carter Tour to an epic close this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Crazy In Love hit maker, is all set to give her final two performances of the latest tour on Friday, July 25 and Saturday July 26 in Nevada, marking the end of a dazzling run that has captivated fans across the country.

Throughout the tour, Beyoncé has delivered high-energy performances featuring the majority of tracks from her latest album Cowboy Carter.

In addition to this the music icon also paid tribute to her critically acclaimed Renaissance album.

According to Just Jared, one of the standout elements of the tour has been the remarkable lineup of dancers, which includes a very special appearance by Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

“Having Blue on stage with me is such a gift,” Beyoncé previously shared during a tour stop. “She works hard and brings her own style every night.”

This tour also marks the stage debut of her younger daughter, Rumi, who mad her brief yet adorable appearance at the tour.

For those unversed, the Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé's tenth concert tour. The all-stadium tour began on April 28, 2025, in Inglewood, California, and is scheduled to conclude on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada. 

