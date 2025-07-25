Lizzo embraces back fat in new sultry photos from Paris

Lizzo tempts Instagram followers in backless metallic dress

Lizzo is redefining femininity with an unapologetic back fat flaunt.

The Grammy-winning singer, 37, is keeping fans hooked with her new looks from her recent trip to Paris. Her latest upload came Thursday, with the pop star channeling her inner diva in a backless metallic dress on a rooftop with the Eiffel Tower behind her.

"Issa back fat summer," Lizzo captioned the post.

Fans and celebs alike flooded the comment section with love. “C’mon mermaid,” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “ATE and left no crumbs.”

Actress Kerry Washington also exclaimed, “SUMMERING!!!!!!” while singer Natasha Bedingfield chimed in with, “Ideal woman right here.”

Harlem star Shoniqua Shandai even declared, “This is a Vogue cover!!”

Her earlier racy uploads were only a few days apart, with Lizzo flaunting fashion-forward outfits with the Parisian landmark behind her.

In a July 20 upload, Lizzo could be seen stunning in an ivory smocked two-piece set—complete with a crop top, bloomer shorts, yellow-tinted sunglasses, and a black Celine bag.

Days earlier, she rocked a ruched blue halter top with matching pants and platinum blonde hair on July 18, before switching things up with jet-black tresses.