Rebel Wilson sued again by 'The Deb' producers

Rebel Wilson hit with second lawsuit amid ongoing 'The Deb' fallout

Rebel Wilson has been sued for the second time by the producers of her unreleased film The Deb.

On Thursday, producers Vince Holden, Gregor Cameron, and Amanda Ghost filed a new lawsuit against Wilson in the New South Wales Supreme Court, accusing the actress of making false and derogatory remarks about them.

The filing includes allegations that falsely accused the producers of embezzling funds and acting inappropriately toward her co-star, Charlotte MacInnes, The Australian reported on Thursday.

The producers are also suing her in a separate lawsuit in the US courts over injurious falsehood, misleading and deceptive conduct, and breaches of contract and director's duties.

The producers also claim Wilson attempted to block the film’s Australian release by threatening legal action against local distributor Kismet.

Tensions between Wilson and MacInnes became public in May, when Wilson reposted footage of MacInnes performing at Cannes.

In the caption, she criticised the actress for wearing a "culturally inappropriate Indian outfit" on billionaire Len Blavatnik’s yacht, writing, “Ironically singing a song from a movie that will never get released because of her lies and support for the people blocking the film’s release.”

In a second post, she wrote sarcastically, 'So glad you got your record deal Charlotte at the expense of the 300 people who worked on The Deb and really wanna see it released.'

In September 2024, MacInnes publicly denied any inappropriate conduct on set. Wilson later responded by alleging that the actress withdrew her accusations in exchange for a new role from one of the film’s producers.