Halle Berry thanks 'Catwoman' for her newfound Cat love

Halle Berry has become a cat lover after her role in the 2004 film Catwoman.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berry talked about how playing the role of iconic superhero catwoman influenced her affection for cats.

"I became a cat lover because of it," she stated about her experience working on Catwoman.

The Oscar-winning actress added, "I just rescued four kitties I found in my yard three weeks ago, I’m a Catwoman through and through, because of that experience and those relationships. That experience changed me."

Last month, Berry shared a post on Instagram introducing her followers to rescued kittens named Boots and Coco.

"Introducing Boots and Coco! I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom! I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I’ve found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It’s a full house over here!" she wrote in caption.