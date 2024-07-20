Ryan Reynolds admits he can never top Hugh Jackman's bond with his kids

Ryan Reynolds shared a touching story about his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, who is also his longtime pal.



In an interview on SiriusXM, Reynolds recalled how Jackman delighted his kids by performing scenes from The Greatest Showman with them.

Reynolds shares four kids with his wife Blake Lively: daughters Betty, James, and Inez, and the fourth baby.

The IF actor recounted a memorable moment when he walked into his house to find Jackman acting out scenes from the movie with his children.

"I’ve come in, I’ve heard The Greatest Showman playing, and there’s Hugh acting it out with them, like, just this big kid," Reynolds said.

Reynolds expressed that witnessing the X-Men Origins: Wolverine star's playful interaction with his kids was “one of the most heartbreaking, beautiful things I’d ever seen,” joking that he felt he had to “start a new life” because he could never top the moment.