Meghan Markle owes dad nothing, Duchess has neutralised day

Meghan Markle reaction to father Thomas Markle stroke sends shockwaves

July 21, 2024

Meghan Markle reacted in a shocking way as her father, Thomas Markle, suffered a stroke last year.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has separated herself from dad right ahead of her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018, chose not to give attention to his hospitalisation in 2023.

In a conversation with The Sun, royal author Tom Bower reveals: "I feel intensely sorry for him, he's a very decent man, very hard-working, he was a wonderful father," said Mr Bower.

"Meghan owes him such a lot and she's treated him appallingly. She's treated him in a way which is just totally unwarranted.

"And, there he is, sitting in a rather shabby cabin in New Mexico and he doesn't deserve what she's ladled out."

"Even when he had his heart attack and wasn't able to get to the wedding no one was there to help him," claimed the royal expert.

"I think the Palace behaved appallingly towards him, abandoned him, very much I think because Harry and Meghan themselves just thought he was someone who could be ignored," he noted.

