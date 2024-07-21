Anton Du Beke makes first public appearance after Strictly scandal

Anton Du Beke recently made his first public appearance since becoming entangled in the Strictly Come Dancing scandal

As reported by Mirror, De Beke was spotted in LIandudno, North Wales.

Anton Du Beke continued his tour with Giovanni Pernice, who also faced Strictly Come Dancing criticism

The dancefloor judge, who continued his tour with Giovanni Pernice, was photographed arriving at the venue Cymru.

He reportedly looked focused but somewhat downcast in casual outfit. Du Beke was carrying some documents as he entered the venue.

Notably, Giovanni Pernice arrived earlier in a chauffeur-driven vehicle.

This appearance comes after the recent controversy involving Graziano Di Prima, who was dismissed from the show following allegations of abuse from Zara McDermott.

Du Beke has also been linked to serious misconduct accusations, stemming from a legal complaint filed by former partner Laila Rouass.

However, Rouass had previously accepted Du Beke's public apology for using a racially insensitive term.

Despite these issues, Du Beke remains committed to his professional engagements, continuing his tour with Pernice, who was also removed from the BBC show due to similar criticisms.