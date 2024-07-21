 
Ben Affleck wearing wedding ring out of fear of Jennifer Lopez?

The marriage problems between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began earlier this year

July 21, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s alleged split is keeping the latter cautious.

Despite the duo avoiding each other publically, they each continue to wear their wedding rings.

However, sources close to the couple revealed that Affleck is terrified by his actress-wife.

He is terrified to remove his ring because he is afraid that if he angers Lopez, she might go after him in court and try to destroy his life, as per the claims.

According to Radar Online, the Gone Girl star is working hard to keep the peace between himself and Lopez.

The insiders stated that Affleck never expected from Lopez to accept his decision of leaving her, however, he is petrified by how hard would be for her to let go.

According to the informant, the actor is living in fear of how far she will take it.

So, it is being said that to keep things cool between the couple, he is going along with her demands as he doesn’t want their divorce to be a long, and a high-profile court battle.

Neither Affleck, nor Lopez have publicly commented about any issues in their alleged troubled marriage so far.

