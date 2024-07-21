Prince Harry secretly reaches out to King Charles, William amid 'growing rift' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his estranged father King Charles and brother Prince William amid claims his marriage with Meghan Markle is ‘hanging by a thread’.



The source told the In Touch Weekly, per Business Times, the duke has secretly approached King Charles and William about coming home amid growing rift with Meghan.

The insider claimed Prince Harry ‘begged them’.

“William shut the discussion down right away. Charles, though, doesn’t want to lose his son,” the royal insider said and added, “But if Charles dies, Harry may have no chance of ever returning. His legacy is in ruins.”

Earlier, the source said, “If they were to announce a divorce, it would be a bombshell. It’s shocking enough that the UK press is reporting on their ‘growing rift’.”

“Harry and Meghan’s marriage is hanging by a thread. The real story is insane,” the insider went on saying.