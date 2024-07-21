BLACKPINK's Jisoo achieves historic milestone with 'ME'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's solo album is eyeing YouTube Music as it has topped 1 billion streams on YouTube Music.

The singer of the girl band has achieved a significant milestone as her solo album ME has surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube Music.



The album, which marks her debut as a solo artist, includes the popular title track Flower, has garnered 952 million views.

Additionally, the B-side track All Eyes On Me garnered 48 million views as of July 21.

This achievement highlights the pop-star's growing influence and success as a solo artist, adding to her accomplishments with BLACKPINK.

The group is also preparing to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an exclusive offline fan meeting.

It was revealed by YG Entertainment that 88 fans will be selected to join the celebration.

Fans holding a global fan club membership can enter the draw by posting fan letters, artwork, or photos on social media using the hashtag #OUR_AREA_WITH_BLINK.

The submission period will run till July 26, with winners to be announced on July 31.

Details regarding the location and timing of the event will be disclosed at a later date.

The group will officially mark their 8th anniversary on August 8.