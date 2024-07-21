 
Geo News

Kim Cattrall breaks silence on ‘And Just Like That' return rumors

Reports suggested Kim Cattrall is returning to ‘And Just Like That’ in season 3

By
Web Desk
|

July 21, 2024

Reports suggested Kim Cattrall is returning to ‘And Just Like That’ in season 3
Reports suggested Kim Cattrall is returning to ‘And Just Like That’ in season 3

Kim Cattrall doesn’t have any plans to return to Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That.

Cattrall spoke out to quash the rumors of her return to And Just Like That in its upcoming third season.

Taking to X, she commented on an article reporting rumors of her return. She wrote: “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not.”

Cattrall’s comment came after Life & Style reported on “widely believed” reports that she’d play a big role in the coming season.

Cattrall, who played Samantha, previously returned for a short cameo in the season 2 finale of the show.

She said at the time: “It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' I went, 'Hmmm. Let me get creative.’"

"And one of those things was to get Pat Field [costume designer on Sex and the City] back. I just thought, 'If I'm gonna come back, I've got to come back with that kind of Samantha style. I've got to push it.' And we did”, she revealed.

Glen Powell hailed by co-star Daisy Edgar Jones: 'He's perfect' video
Glen Powell hailed by co-star Daisy Edgar Jones: 'He's perfect'
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert attend concert led by singer Jay Kay
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert attend concert led by singer Jay Kay
THIS is how Prince William, Prince Harry killed boredom in childhood video
THIS is how Prince William, Prince Harry killed boredom in childhood
Richard Simmons' staff reveal last post he made for fans before death
Richard Simmons' staff reveal last post he made for fans before death
Meghan Markle's exposé gets mysteriously delayed after her ‘concern' video
Meghan Markle's exposé gets mysteriously delayed after her ‘concern'
Prince William takes on major role in royal family, gets new title video
Prince William takes on major role in royal family, gets new title
Coldplay pays tribute to Taylor Swift in Germany 'because she left town'
Coldplay pays tribute to Taylor Swift in Germany 'because she left town'
Archie, Lilibet 'bright spot' in Prince Harry's life video
Archie, Lilibet 'bright spot' in Prince Harry's life