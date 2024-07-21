Kim Cattrall breaks silence on ‘And Just Like That' return rumors

Reports suggested Kim Cattrall is returning to ‘And Just Like That’ in season 3

Kim Cattrall doesn’t have any plans to return to Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That.

Cattrall spoke out to quash the rumors of her return to And Just Like That in its upcoming third season.

Taking to X, she commented on an article reporting rumors of her return. She wrote: “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not.”

Cattrall’s comment came after Life & Style reported on “widely believed” reports that she’d play a big role in the coming season.

Cattrall, who played Samantha, previously returned for a short cameo in the season 2 finale of the show.

She said at the time: “It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' I went, 'Hmmm. Let me get creative.’"

"And one of those things was to get Pat Field [costume designer on Sex and the City] back. I just thought, 'If I'm gonna come back, I've got to come back with that kind of Samantha style. I've got to push it.' And we did”, she revealed.