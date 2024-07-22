Photo: Tom Cruise leans on David Beckham amid Brad Pitt feud: Source

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s decades long feud has reportedly reignited with F1 movie shooting.



As fans will be aware, the two A-listed co-stars work alongside each other in the 1994 blockbuster horror movie, Interview with The Vampire.

However, their on-screen rivalry in this movie came to life when Brad Pitt made controversial statements about Tom.

Lately, a new source privy to Closer Magazine spilled the beans on their feud and shared, “There’s a reason they haven’t worked together in 30 years.”

“They clashed so badly when they shot Interview with the Vampire, neither of them has ever been able to move past it. Tom feels very territorial about the UK so that’s part of it – he’s the last person he wants in what he now sees as his personal kingdom,” the insider also added.

As per this tipster, Tom Cruise is putting in the effort to maintain good ties with powerful British families such as the Beckhams.

“Tom takes a huge amount of pride in the fact that he’s totally immersed in British high society, he’s rubbing shoulders with royalty and back in the good books with the Beckhams,” the source claimed.

Before moving to another topic, the insider declared that Tom believes that "London is his home, so people like Brad, who just want to fly in and out to make a movie or take a quick vacation once in a while, are just not on his same wavelength."