Kate Middleton ‘played' by Palace over photoshop fail

Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photoshop fail laid bare

July 22, 2024

Kate Middleton’s photoshop fail on Mother’s Day is not her fault, says an expert.

The Princess of Wales, who tried to edit herself into a picture with Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte on a special Mother’s Day wish, did not get the right assistance.

Royal author Tom Bower tells The Sun: “I think the palace played it appallingly at that stage and landed her with that dreadful situation where she did the Photoshop photograph, which was just a tragedy, a self-inflicted wound.”

“They could have avoided all that it had only they’d thought far more carefully about it.”

He added: “I think that there was a period where Kate clearly where people say ‘what's wrong with her’ and the trolls were inventing all sorts of falsehoods.”

This comes as Kate takes a sabbatical from her Royal duties amid cancer treatment.

