Kate Middleton's cancer journey takes positive turn after Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton made her second public appearance since cancer at Wimbledon men’s final

July 22, 2024

Kate Middleton seems to be on the road to recovery after she made a grand appearance at Wimbledon men’s final alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton.

Discussing the Princess of Wales’ headline-making appearance, royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed it is a "positive indication for the future.”

The event, during which she received a standing ovation, marked Kate’s second public appearance since the tragic news of her cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on the matter, Fitzmillaims said, “It was charming and joyous. The standing ovation was so well deserved, and she looked wonderfully well with the poise and beauty we've always associated with her.”

“It was lovely to see Charlotte and her sister Pippa,” he told GB News. "No doubt it’s been a very big struggle, because, of course, normally she'd have come on both days and presented the prizes on both occasions for the women's final, but it's a huge step forward.”

“She did hint she would attend events in the summer, to what extent she may appear in future we don't know.

“It seems to be going well, and it's a positive indication, a very positive indication. It's wonderful to see her and I think everyone agreed.”

