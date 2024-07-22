Kevin Jonas planning to add another 'little Jonas' to his family?

Kevin Jonas has revealed that he and his wife, Danielle Jonas, are “open” to welcoming baby No. 3.

In his latest interview on The Viall Files podcast, the Jonas Brother member, who is already a father of two daughters, has shared his thoughts on expanding his family with his wife.

"If it's God’s will, we’ll see," Kevin told the podcast host Nick Viall. "It's like, we took some health time for my wife."

He further said, "She has Lyme disease, so she really wanted to get that right. She’s kind of only coming out of it now, in a good way, which is wonderful."

"Like all things, it just takes time and figuring out your life. But definitely not ruling it out," he added.

Kevin continued that having a third child would be like starting everything again because his two daughters, Alena and Valentina, are now grown-ups.



"My oldest daughter came downstairs this morning and she had a cold ice roller on her face while she made herself breakfast. Like, she's 10," he recalled.

"She came down dressed, made herself breakfast and was getting ready for camp and rolling her face, like, my life is amazing right now," the lead guitarist of the pop-rock band shared.

"Do I want to be changing diapers? Maybe not, but at the same time, I love babies and I love having kids, so why not? Let's go," the singer alluded.

For those unversed, Kevin and Danielle tied the knot in May 2007.

