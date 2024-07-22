Ryan Reynolds makes shocking revelation on sharing screen with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds recently revealed the shocking reason behind never sharing screen with actress and wife, Blake Lively.

During conversation with Comicbook.com, the Deadpool actor humorously joked about Blake's 'fee' being beyond his budget.



However, as per sources, Lively contributed to Deadpool & Wolverine by purchasing a ping-pong table for the cast.

Earlier, Blake took to Instagram to treat her fans to a family portrait, along with a playful shout out to her husband as well as herself ahead of their new films.



The picture was of a theatre where posters of her husband's upcoming action flick and her forthcoming romantic drama It Ends With Us were framed on a wall.

“Family portrait,” she captioned the story, and tagged both film’s Instagram accounts.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the first to hit theaters, slated for a July 26 release, while It Ends with Us will premiere on August 9.