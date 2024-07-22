Kesha spotted out at dinner with new man days after declaring herself single

Kesha was spotted enjoying a fancy dinner with a mystery man just a few days after sharing her single status.



The TikTok singer was spotted having dinner with businessman Michael Gilvary at Italian restaurant Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

On her fancy date, the singer was seen wearing a black sleeveless crop top and denim shorts.



Michael, who is a co-founder of health tech company AION opted for a pink short-sleeved shirt and black trousers.

Her dinner date comes to light after she was caught on camera carrying a cardboard sign that read: 'I'M SINGLE' in West Hollywood, California.

She proudly held it up over her head for nearby photographers before getting into her parked car.

Earlier this month, Kesha released her single titled, Joyride, making her musical comeback after settling her nearly decade-long legal pursuit against producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald.

In her exclusive conversation with Forbes earlier this month, the singer declared that she aspires to "change the world,” especially for any artists who are going through situations similar to what she endured.

Giving advice to all the artists out there, the Grammy-nominated singer emphasized on getting “a good lawyer" to regain ownership of your art.

She also enunciated on how she would “do everything in my power to try to change" how the legal system handles such battles.

"I started my own record company and I am coming to change the world, honey, so just hold on tight,” she added.

Her song Joyride marked her first independent music ever since she parted ways with RCA Records and Vector Management last year.