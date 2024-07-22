 
Geo News

Romeo Beckham follows David's footsteps with new tattoos

The Beckham family is known for their extensive collection of tattoos

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

Romeo Beckham follows Davids footsteps with new tattoos
Romeo Beckham follows David's footsteps with new tattoos

David Beckham and Victoria's son Romeo Beckham continues to follow his father's footsteps.

On Instagram, Romeo shared a photo showing off his two latest tattoos inspired by his famous dad David.

The Beckham family is known for their extensive collection of tattoos
The Beckham family is known for their extensive collection of tattoos

One features a lion's face with the words "Do it afraid" on his arm, while the other is a bird carrying a rose with the phrase "Everything passes" on his other arm.

This isn't the first time Romeo has taken inspiration from his father, David.

Earlier this year, Romeo sported a satin patterned bandana reminiscent of one his father wore 25 years ago. This adds to his collection of tattoos, including the word "Romance" on his index finger, a large dove on his wrist with the phrase "Lead with love," and a stone angel statue covering his forearm along with the phrase "Freedom to dream" on his torso.

The Beckham family is known for their extensive collection of tattoos. David Beckham and his eldest son, Brooklyn, reportedly have over 200 tattoos combined.

Madonna stuns in denim outfit in her latest photo shoot
Madonna stuns in denim outfit in her latest photo shoot
Katy Perry gives glimpses of love-filled vacation with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry gives glimpses of love-filled vacation with Orlando Bloom
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question video
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question
Britney Spears admits 'girl crush' on past tour dancer
Britney Spears admits 'girl crush' on past tour dancer
Prince Louis learns early lesson on coping with disappointment after major snubs video
Prince Louis learns early lesson on coping with disappointment after major snubs
Prince Harry's friend sudden departure as Invictus Games CEO raises eyebrows
Prince Harry's friend sudden departure as Invictus Games CEO raises eyebrows
Andrew's girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas takes on misogyny
Andrew's girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas takes on misogyny
Prince George faces separation from family as future King turns 11 video
Prince George faces separation from family as future King turns 11