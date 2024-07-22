Romeo Beckham follows David's footsteps with new tattoos

David Beckham and Victoria's son Romeo Beckham continues to follow his father's footsteps.

On Instagram, Romeo shared a photo showing off his two latest tattoos inspired by his famous dad David.

The Beckham family is known for their extensive collection of tattoos

One features a lion's face with the words "Do it afraid" on his arm, while the other is a bird carrying a rose with the phrase "Everything passes" on his other arm.

This isn't the first time Romeo has taken inspiration from his father, David.

Earlier this year, Romeo sported a satin patterned bandana reminiscent of one his father wore 25 years ago. This adds to his collection of tattoos, including the word "Romance" on his index finger, a large dove on his wrist with the phrase "Lead with love," and a stone angel statue covering his forearm along with the phrase "Freedom to dream" on his torso.

The Beckham family is known for their extensive collection of tattoos. David Beckham and his eldest son, Brooklyn, reportedly have over 200 tattoos combined.